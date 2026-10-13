Broadcom chief executive Hock Tan stated on Monday that capital availability will become the primary constraint restricting the growth of artificial intelligence as development continues to scale rapidly.

Speaking at a panel discussion in Singapore, Tan noted that while semiconductor producers are successfully overcoming previous hardware bottlenecks (such as persistent shortages of wafers and memory chips) securing sufficient capital now poses the single largest operational hurdle for the industry’s ambitious expansion plans.

He further observed that leading frontier laboratories, including Anthropic and OpenAI, have demonstrated strong commercial momentum, generating substantial revenue streams from their latest AI model deployments tailored specifically for personal assistant applications.

This financial viability proves that consumer demand for autonomous digital assistants can successfully monetise heavy infrastructure investments, provided tech firms can raise the immense capital required to build and power next-generation data centres and specialised silicon.