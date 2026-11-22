One of the world’s most renowned ensembles, the Kuss Quartet, returns to Cyprus this November for a special concert in the capital city. Well-known for its unique approach to music-making, the quartet has been setting new standards in the field for years and now it will share its signature sounds with Nicosia audiences as the musicians perform at The Shoe Factory on November 27.

Welcomed back by the Pharos Arts Foundation, musicians Jana Kuss, Oliver Wille, William Coleman and Mikayel Hakhnazaryan will perform three seminal works of the string quartet repertoire. They include Joseph Haydn’s Op.77 No.1, one of the composer’s final quartets and a work of remarkable energy and invention, Leoš Janáček’s tumultuous Kreutzer Sonata Quartet, which was inspired by the psychological drama of Tolstoy’s novella, and Franz Schubert’s final String Quartet in G major, D887.

The final piece is a work that pushes the medium towards an almost symphonic scale, demanding from the four instruments exceptional stamina, precision and control across some of the most technically challenging writing in the repertoire.

With the support of the Charles Haimoff Foundation, the concert is set to begin at 8.30pm, welcoming audiences for a thrilling sonic experience.

Kuss Quartet

Concert, presented by the Pharos Arts Foundation. November 27. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-663871. www.pharosartsfoundation.org