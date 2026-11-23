Aradippou mayor Christodoulos Partou has called for urgent decisions and faster procedures to address Cyprus’ mounting waste management challenges, warning that the Koshi waste management facility is approaching its capacity limits.

Speaking at the first annual conference of the Union of Cyprus Municipalities, Partou, who also chairs the Koshi waste management organisation, stressed the need to upgrade existing facilities, improve waste sorting and resolve funding issues surrounding the proposed pay-as-you-throw system.

Partou said the closure of the illegal Kotsiatis landfill had placed additional pressure on the Koshi facility, which was now handling a significantly larger volume of waste.

“It was expected that a single facility would struggle to manage such a volume,” he said.

He warned that the first landfill cell at Koshi was already full, while the second was approaching its capacity.

Partou called for the necessary studies to be carried out for a new waste management facility, whether at Pentakomo or Koshi, and stressed the importance of upgrading existing infrastructure.

He said the Koshi waste management organisation supported waste-to-energy technology and had repeatedly discussed the proposal with the responsible ministry.

Aradippou mayor Christodoulos Partou

A tender for the project would be launched once the ministry approved the development and the national waste management strategy was finalised.

In the meantime, Partou said tenders for an interim solution could be launched within six months, provided the necessary administrative and financial arrangements were completed.

He also highlighted shortcomings in waste sorting, noting that despite households separating recyclable materials, just under 60 per cent of waste continued to end up in landfill.

Partou estimated that improved sorting across the Larnaca, Famagusta and Nicosia districts, combined with the construction of a third sorting line at the Koshi facility, could reduce that figure to around 40 per cent.

However, he acknowledged that reaching the long-term target of 10 per cent would require considerable time and effort.

The mayor also outlined Aradippou municipality’s initiative to collect and process organic waste separately, particularly from businesses and other large producers.

He said the municipality had approached the company operating the facility about establishing a dedicated processing line for organic waste.

Turning to the proposed pay-as-you-throw system, under which households would be charged according to the amount of waste they dispose of, Partou said discussions between a special committee established by the Union of Cyprus Municipalities and the responsible ministry were continuing.

He urged the government to decide which waste management model it intended to implement, warning that municipalities lacked the financial resources to introduce the system themselves.

“At this stage, no municipality has the financial capacity to bear the cost of implementing the system, and no municipality wants to pass that burden on to its residents,” he said.