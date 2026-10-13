Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas met India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, with a particular focus on the defence industry, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

In a post on X, Palmas said the meeting formed part of efforts to further upgrade defence ties between Cyprus and India.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in the defence industry and developing synergies in cybersecurity and emerging technologies, he said.

Meanwhile, opportunities for cooperation in defence, space and dual-use technologies were discussed on Monday during a meeting between the senior Indian defence ministry delegation and representatives of Cyprus’ business and defence industries.

According to India’s defence ministry, maritime security and defence industrial cooperation are among the main priorities of the visit, which follows President Nikos Christodoulides’ trip to India in May and efforts to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Singh will subsequently travel to Greece, where he is scheduled to meet defence and military officials.