Rising memory prices and shortages of key components pushed smartphone manufacturers to increase selling prices during the third quarter of 2026, even as global shipments in Southeast Asia fell by 36 per cent year-on-year to 16.5 million units, according to market intelligence firm Omdia.

The figures, which cover the Southeast Asian smartphone market, highlight how manufacturers are responding to mounting production costs by passing a greater proportion of the expense on to consumers rather than absorbing it through lower profit margins.

Despite the sharp decline in shipments, the total market value fell by just 1 per cent, while average selling prices (ASPs) increased by 53 per cent year-on-year.

The divergence between shipment volumes and market value reflects the extent to which rising component costs are reshaping smartphone pricing, with memory supply shortages placing particular pressure on manufacturers.

The contraction also extended a trend that had already emerged during the first half of 2026, as restricted memory supplies and higher component prices limited manufacturers’ ability to maintain shipment volumes.

Samsung retained its leading position in the region, although its shipments fell by 20 per cent year-on-year to 3.7 million units.

Its performance was affected by memory supply constraints, alongside its traditional focus during the third quarter on premium Galaxy Z Fold devices, which weighed on overall shipment volumes.

However, shipments of the Galaxy Z8 series outperformed the previous generation, with book-style foldable devices recording an increase of more than 40 per cent following the launch of the passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold8.

Xiaomi recorded a 24 per cent annual decline in shipments, although a 55 per cent increase in its average retail selling price helped limit the impact on the value of its business.

The company also achieved a significant milestone in Vietnam, becoming the country’s leading smartphone vendor for the first time.

Its shipments there increased by 50 per cent, supported by competitively priced models targeting the mass market.

TRANSSION experienced a 42 per cent decline in shipments, leaving it with a 16 per cent regional market share.

Nevertheless, it retained its leading position in more price-sensitive markets, particularly the Philippines and Indonesia.

The company has responded to memory supply constraints by streamlining its product portfolio and introducing fewer variants of new smartphone models, a move that could help limit the pressure on production and component requirements.

OPPO, including realme, recorded one of the steepest contractions among the leading manufacturers, with shipments falling by 62 per cent year-on-year to 2.2 million units, placing it fourth in the regional rankings.

The decline largely reflected a strategic withdrawal from the ultra-low-end smartphone segment, covering devices priced below $100, as higher memory costs made the market increasingly difficult to serve.

Its entry-level A6c 4G, introduced during the third quarter, now starts at approximately $140 in most Southeast Asian markets, illustrating how component costs are affecting even the lower end of the market.

At the same time, OPPO recorded stronger performance in more expensive devices, with shipments of smartphones priced above $400 increasing by more than 50 per cent.

This growth was led by the newly launched Reno 16 series, suggesting that the company is increasingly concentrating on higher-value products.

Apple was the only manufacturer among the five leading vendors to record shipment growth, with volumes increasing by 4 per cent year-on-year.

Its performance was supported by stronger demand in Malaysia and Vietnam, while its premium-focused product range left it less exposed to memory supply pressures affecting manufacturers more dependent on smartphones priced below $200.

The growing availability of buy now, pay later (BNPL) financing also helped make its devices more affordable to consumers, with services including SPayLater contributing to purchasing flexibility.

The contrasting performances underline how manufacturers are adapting differently to the same cost pressures, with some reducing their exposure to lower-priced devices, others streamlining their product ranges and premium-focused brands benefiting from a relatively smaller reliance on cheaper components.