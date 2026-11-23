Construction production in the euro area increased slightly in September 2026, while output across the European Union declined, according to a report from Eurostat.

Seasonally adjusted construction production rose by 0.1 per cent in the euro area compared with August, while it fell by 0.5 per cent across the EU.

The figures followed a weaker August, when construction production had declined by 0.5 per cent in the euro area and remained unchanged across the EU.

On an annual basis, however, the sector continued to contract, with production falling by 1.5 per cent in the euro area and 1.4 per cent in the EU compared with September 2025.

The monthly performance varied considerably between construction segments, Eurostat explained.

In the euro area, building construction increased by 0.7 per cent in September compared with August, while civil engineering recorded a 0.8 per cent rise.

Specialised construction activities, meanwhile, edged down by 0.1 per cent, the report showed.

Across the EU, building construction performed more strongly, increasing by 0.9 per cent, but civil engineering declined by 1.7 per cent, while specialised construction activities fell by 0.1 per cent.

Among member states for which data were available, Slovenia recorded the strongest monthly increase, with construction production rising by 4.6 per cent.

Slovakia followed with a 2.2 per cent increase, while Finland and Sweden both recorded growth of 1 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, Hungary experienced the sharpest monthly decline, with construction production falling by 9.9 per cent.

Romania recorded a decrease of 7.8 per cent, followed by Poland, where output contracted by 7.2 per cent.

The annual figures painted a weaker picture across both the euro area and the wider EU, with all three main construction segments recording declines.

In the euro area, building construction fell by 4 per cent compared with September 2025, representing the steepest contraction among the three segments.

Civil engineering declined by 0.9 per cent, while specialised construction activities decreased by 1.4 per cent.

Across the EU, building construction also recorded the largest annual contraction, falling by 3.8 per cent.

Civil engineering production declined by 1.7 per cent, while specialised construction activities registered a decrease of 1.3 per cent.

Looking at individual member states, Spain recorded the largest annual decline, with construction production dropping by 9.7 per cent.

Poland followed with an 8.9 per cent contraction, while Hungary recorded a decrease of 5.6 per cent.

By contrast, Romania registered the strongest annual growth, with construction production increasing by 13.1 per cent.

Finland followed closely, recording a 12.6 per cent increase, while Slovenia’s construction output grew by 4.9 per cent.

The figures underline the contrasting monthly and annual performances across European construction markets, with the modest September improvement in the euro area failing to reverse the broader annual contraction.