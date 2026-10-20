The global call to action on thalassaemia, which was drafted in cooperation with the Cyprus government and announced during a high level meeting held in Cyprus to mark World Thalassaemia Day, gives a political direction and encourages stronger national responses to hemoglobinopathies.

In its annual review for 2025, the International Thalassaemia Federation (TIF) said the call to action highlighted the need for governments and partners to recognise thalassaemia as a public health priority and place the patients at the centre of decisi”ns that affect their treatment and future.

TIF said 2025 was a year that brought hope and a heightened sense of responsibility, with the scientific advancements of the past decade broadening possibilities for people living with thalassaemia.

“However, the reality of daily care reminds us that much has yet to be done,” it said.

The federation said it would continue to support equal access to care and emerging treatments, enhance training and cooperation, and support improved health and social welfare systems to meet the needs of patients.