Alpha Trust – Andromeda SA determined the issue price for its new shares at €8.10 per share under a dividend reinvestment plan following a decision announced on Wednesday.

The new shares will be issued through a share capital increase using funds from the distribution of the company’s previous year’s profits.

The board of directors had established the calculation method during its meeting on September 9, 2026.

Under that decision, the issue price was set equal to the average of the first five daily volume-weighted average prices of the selection period, reduced by a 1 per cent discount.

The selection period ran from October 14, 2026, to October 20, 2026, inclusive.

Applying that formula to the volume-weighted average price across those dates produced the final issue price of €8.10 per new share.