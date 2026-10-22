The compensation payments for foot and mouth (FMD) affected livestock units remain pending, Panagrotikos chairman Kyriakos Kailas said on Thursday, pointing out that the delayed payment had prompted concern about the reactivation of the affected farms.

Kailas said that if the reactivation process did not begin within 20 days, the association would request that the compensation for lost income begin without further delay.

“On the issue of compensation, we had mentioned in the meeting held two weeks ago with the authorities that the amount was not satisfactory, the sectors are not benefiting to the extent we would like. The amount of €4.6 million coming from European funds could have been increased by 200 per cent, which was not done. There was a different opinion from the finance minister,” he said.

Kailas explained that this could have made it possible to provide more substantial support and to include sectors that are currently being excluded.

“We are seeing the primary sector wither away day by day. The measures were a step in the right direction; we welcomed them, but they should have been somewhat more generous,” he said.

With regard to the payment of FMD compensation, Kailas said that payments for a total of four units remained outstanding.

“The decision is that everyone should be paid, without exception. You cannot promise someone before their execution that they will be compensated and then find some justified or unjustified reasons not to pay that amount,” he said.

He insisted that the compensation must be paid, and that any irregularities must be investigated, adding that he was concerned about the resumption of operations at the affected livestock units.

“You cannot tell someone after seven or eight months that they won’t be working and then expect them to wait. We understand the difficulties, but on the other hand, those in charge must also understand that people need to get back to work,” he said.

Kailas also expressed his disagreement with the government’s plans for subsidised agricultural diesel.

“We disagree on that point as well. At the end of the day, certain safeguards are being put in place: if some producers have exceeded €5,000 in subsidies, then the scheme is capped; there is a ceiling,” he said.

He said that there is also disagreement regarding the timing of the measure’s announcement.

“Now is when farmers will buy fuel, now are the months of sowing and cultivation. How is it possible to lock it at the end of October? We have suggested to the ministry to leave it open until December,” he said.

Agriculture ministry permanent secretary Andreas Gregoriou had earlier in October announced that outstanding compensation payments would proceed once the culling of a further 2,000 animals had been completed.