Police arrested 11 people during overnight operations, as officers carried out hundreds of checks.

During the operations, officers stopped and checked 696 drivers and 161 passengers, while 52 premises were inspected, resulting in eight fines.

Traffic checks led to 317 fines being issued, including 100 for speeding, while a further 15 suspected traffic offences are under investigation.

Police also impounded 16 vehicles.

A total of 371 breathalyser tests were carried out, resulting in 28 drink-driving offences being recorded.

Four preliminary drug tests were also conducted, all of which returned negative results.