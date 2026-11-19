Energy Minister Michalis Damianos and his US counterpart Chris Wright held bilateral talks in Warsaw on Thursday focusing on US support for the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) and broader eastern Mediterranean energy security.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC).

According to a statement by Cyprus’ energy ministry, the two ministers discussed the strategic importance of the GSI project in ending the island’s energy isolation, as well as the project’s role in enhancing energy links in the eastern Med.

US political support for the GSI, the statement added, is tied to the significance attributed by Washington to the development of modern energy infrastructures that enhance interconnectivity and regional energy security.

The statement contained no reference to any financial commitments to the GSI on the part of the United States.

The meeting in Warsaw between Damianos and the US Energy Secretary is a continuation of the bilateral ‘energy dialogue’ between the two countries.

The previous round of talks had taken place on June 11 in Houston, Texas.

That gathering had been held on the sidelines of the 3+1 ministerial meeting between Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States. There, the participating countries announced the launch of the Eastern Mediterranean Energy Centre and agreed on a cooperation roadmap.

Back in Cyprus meanwhile, opposition parties on Thursday pilloried aspects of the GSI – a mooted subsea cable linking the electricity grids of Cyprus and Greece.

During a discussion at the plenum, Akel chief Stefanos Stefanou stressed that the project’s acknowledged strategic importance “does not constitute a blank cheque”.

Stefanou said the initial estimated cost of €1.2 billion for the GSI has shot up to €1.9 billion, while according to Finance Minister Makis Keravnos it could soar to €3 billion.

In such a case, said Stefanou, the Cypriot contribution could come to €1.5 billion – not including the guaranteed returns on investment over the next 35 years.

The Akel leader also panned the sale of the majority of the GSI shares to Meridiam, a conglomerate headquartered in Paris that develops, finances, and manages long-term public infrastructure projects.

Cyprus was never “asked” about this transaction, he said.

“Others decide on our behalf, without us, but we’re already footing the bill,” Stefanou remarked.

“We’ll just have to wait and see how much we’re being snubbed.”

Earlier this week, the government confirmed that the process is underway for Cyprus to make the first €25 million payment toward the GSI.

A September 2024 intergovernmental agreement between Cyprus and Greece established a €125 million funding cap for Cyprus during the project’s five-year construction phase.