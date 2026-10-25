The European Union recorded a robust trade surplus of €257 billion in chemicals and related products during 2025, following total imports valued at €348 billion and exports reaching €605 billion, according to Eurostat.

Both import and export values have experienced steady expansion since 2015, with imports climbing by €145 billion and exports rising by €273 billion, representing an average annual growth rate of 6 per cent.

Regarding industrial output, sold production of chemicals across the European Union totalled €836 billion in 2025.

This manufacturing figure marks a consistent upward trend from 2015, when total production stood at €680 billion, reflecting an average annual increase of 2 per cent over the decade.

Exports of chemicals and related products to non-European Union countries achieved a new milestone in 2025, advancing by 7 per cent compared with the €563 billion recorded in 2024.

Imports demonstrated a parallel 7 per cent rise during the same period, moving upward from €324 billion in 2024 to €348 billion in 2025.

Among member states, Germany emerged as the leading exporter to non-EU nations with €130 billion, followed closely by Ireland with €115 billion, Belgium with €60 billion, Italy with €56 billion, and France with €54 billion.

The primary international destinations for these European products included the United States at €206 billion, Switzerland at €76 billion, the United Kingdom at €48 billion, China at €32 billion, and Turkey at €17 billion.

In terms of inbound shipments from outside the bloc, Germany stood as the largest importer of chemicals and related products in 2025 with €58 billion.

Italy followed as the second-largest buyer with €48 billion, alongside Belgium at €46 billion, the Netherlands at €44 billion, and Slovenia at €30 billion.