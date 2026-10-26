The honorary consulate of the Republic of Moldova in Nicosia was officially inaugurated on Monday evening, with Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos saying there was considerable potential to expand the institutional framework of cooperation between the two countries, with their respective teams expected to work towards this goal in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kombos said the process would begin with a visit by Cyprus’ labour minister to Moldova to conclude negotiations on a social insurance agreement.

Kombos stressed the importance of shared values, international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and reiterated Cyprus’ commitment to Moldova’s European integration, commending the progress made in implementing reforms and meeting EU accession requirements.

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said “Cyprus has shown time and again that it is a trusted friend of Moldova.”

He assured that Moldova would remain a trusted partner of Cyprus, both bilaterally and at a multilateral level.

He highlighted opportunities to improve trade relations and strengthen investment in Moldova, while placing particular emphasis on people-to-people contacts.

Moldova’s ambassador in Nicosia Andrei Popov praised the appointment of Ioannis Georgoulas as honorary consul, highlighting his extensive network of contacts and ability to bring people together.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by a reception to mark the 35th anniversary of Moldova’s independence.