Disy leader Annita Demetriou on Tuesday said that she will not be accepting the resignation of former finance minister Harris Georgiades from the Glafcos Clerides Institute, saying that issues that arise within the party must be resolved through dialogue and not through resignations.

In a post on X, Demetriou said that she will seek dialogue in the coming period, noting that her personal decision was motivated solely by the desire to unify the party.

Demetriou’s remarks come after former finance minister Harris Georgiades in a letter to Demetriou on Tuesday announced that the would not campaign for former Disy leader Averof Neophytou in the 2028 presidential elections in the event that the latter win Disy’s election and offered his resignation as chairman of the Disy affiliated Glafcos Clerides Institute thinktank.