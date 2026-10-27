Cyprus has the second smallest video game market among 36 European countries, with only Malta spending less, according to a report published on Tuesday by the European audiovisual observatory.

Consumer spending on video games in Cyprus reached €12.51 million last year, ranking 35th of the 36 countries included in the analysis, ahead of only Malta which recorded €8.31 million.

With a population of about 1.26 million, spending per person in Cyprus came to €9.93; The European average was €47.29, almost five times higher.

Across the 36 countries examined, the video game market totalled €27.73 billion in 2025.

The report places Cyprus, Luxembourg and Malta in a category of small European markets where mobile gaming dominates, with about 98 per cent of consumer spending in Cyprus last year being linked to mobile platforms.

The report says these markets have high smartphone use and a limited presence of traditional consoles and PCs in the recorded data, with revenue mainly stemming from in-game purchases as well as digital currencies.