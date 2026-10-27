Low pressure is beginning to affect Cyprus, bringing rain and isolated thunderstorms over the coming days, while temperatures are expected to gradually fall below seasonal averages, according to the Meteorological Department.

Dust is also expected to be present in the atmosphere at intervals.

On Tuesday, increased cloud cover is initially expected to bring isolated showers to western and northern areas. Conditions will gradually become partly to mostly cloudy, with isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly affecting the northern half of the island, inland areas and the east.

Winds will blow mainly from the southwest to northwest, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, while the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures will reach around 27C inland and along the southern and eastern coasts, 24C in the west and north, and 18C in the higher mountains.

Overnight, partly cloudy conditions will continue, with isolated showers or thunderstorms expected later, mainly along the western, southwestern and northern coasts. Localised fog is also expected to form in the eastern half of the island.

Temperatures will fall to around 15C inland, 16C along the coasts and 7C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday and Thursday, mainly cloudy conditions are forecast, with localised rain and isolated thunderstorms. Hail is also possible during thunderstorms.

On Friday, increased cloud cover may bring isolated showers to mountainous areas in the early afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to gradually decline, falling below the seasonal average.