Seven British bases police officers formally completed their two-year probationary training programme on Monday, while 16 new recruits were sworn in during a ceremony at the Officers’ Mess in Episkopi.

The passing out parade was attended by senior British bases officials, representatives of the Republic of Cyprus’ police and the United Nations, as well as family members of the officers.

Temporary superintendent Maria Atalioti, who oversaw the training programme, praised the graduates for their dedication and commitment throughout the two years.

“Over the past two years, our recruit officers have undertaken a comprehensive and demanding probationary programme, designed to develop the skills, knowledge, integrity, and professionalism required of a modern police officer,” she said.

She added that the officers had demonstrated resilience and a strong commitment to serving their communities, with their successful completion of training marking their formal appointment to the rank of Police Constable.

Among those recognised was 28-year-old Galateia Alexandrou from Limassol, who received the “baton of honour” for her outstanding performance in educational and operational development.

“The past two years have been a journey of learning, challenges and personal growth, and I am grateful for the support and guidance I received throughout my training,” she said.

“I am honoured to share this achievement with my colleagues and our families, whose encouragement and support helped us through every step of this journey.”

She added that she remained committed to serving the community with professionalism, integrity and dedication.

Alexandros Nikolaou and Galateia Alexandrou

Another graduate, 25-year-old Alexandros Nikolaou, also from Limassol, received the training department prize in recognition of his performance.

“Completing this training program is a proud milestone, and being recognised with this academic award makes it even more special,” he said.

“Over the past two years, I have gained invaluable knowledge and personal growth that have prepared me for the true responsibilities of policing.”

The ceremony also marked the beginning of training for 16 new recruits, who were officially sworn in as probationary constables.

Atalioti congratulated the new officers and welcomed them to the British bases police, wishing them success as they begin their careers.