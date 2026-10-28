President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday he was “deeply saddened by the tragic train collision in Spain”.

In a post on X, Christodoulides extended his “profound condolences to the families of the victims, to the Spanish people, and to PM”.

“We stand in resolute solidarity with Spain during this time of sorrow,” he added.

At least 30 people were killed when two high-speed trains collided in Spain on Wednesday, the second deadly accident in less than a year on the line connecting Madrid to the southern Andalusia region, regional authorities said.

Footage from regional Castilla-La Mancha television showed a derailed train with several carriages remaining on an elevated section of track while twisted metal, broken panels and wreckage could be seen strewn across an embankment beneath the line.

Castilla-La Mancha regional government said the death toll had risen to 30 from 10 after earlier warning it could rise.

The collision comes nine months after an accident between high-speed trains belonging to the same operators on the same line that killed 46 people.

That crash in January, which occurred after a train derailed and smashed into an oncoming train near Adamuz, in Cordoba province, triggered a debate about the level of investment in railway maintenance in recent years.