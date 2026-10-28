Severe storms that struck the island from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning have caused power outages in the regions of Larnaca and Limassol.

According to the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC), outages occurred in Dromolaxia, Ayios Theodoros and Skarinou in the Larnaca district, with the latter two being resolved by 10am.

In the Limassol district, faults occurred in Arsos, Koilani and Pyrgos Lemesou. The outages are expected to be resolved by midday.