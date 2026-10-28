US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone on Wednesday regarding developments in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

The statement said Erdogan told Trump that Turkey, “acting within the framework of the Mecca joint defence pact, is closely following the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and in Yemen”, while seeking “a diplomatic solution”.

On Ukraine, Erdogan said Turkey is “ready to support a revival of the diplomatic process between Russia and Ukraine with the aim of ending the fighting”.

Trump commended Erdogan and the Turks with “a happy national anniversary” marking the founding of the Turkish republic and the abolition of the Ottoman sultanate on October 29.