A 33-year-old woman has been arrested over the importation of about one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine discovered in the post, police reported on Wednesday.

She was detained shortly before 9am under a court warrant following an investigation by the drug squad Ykan and the intelligence unit.

A 42-year-old man was previously arrested on October 23 after going to a post office to collect the package containing the drugs.

He remains in eight-day detention following a court order issued on October 24 as police investigate the case.

During Wednesday’s operation, officers also arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly staying illegally in the Republic.

Investigations into the suspected drug trafficking case are continuing, police said.