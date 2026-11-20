Field-programmable gate arrays sit wherever software alone is too slow or too unpredictable: machine vision on a factory line, signal processing in telecom equipment, motor control in industrial drives. They are also among the hardest parts of a product to staff for. FPGA engineers are scarce, and a single design can tie up a small team for months.

That is why many hardware teams hand FPGA work to specialist firms. In Europe, more of them are choosing partners close to home: same time zones, the same regulatory frame as the EU Cyber Resilience Act phases in, and engineers who can be on site when a board misbehaves.

How these firms were chosen

Every firm below offers FPGA design as a service to other companies and does its engineering in Europe. Each has been in business for at least 15 years. The list is not a ranking: some firms are pure design houses, others also build FPGA modules or IP, and the right fit depends on the project.

The firms

1. Enclustra

Founded: 2004 · Headquarters: Zurich, Switzerland · Focus: FPGA design services, FPGA and SoC modules, IP cores

Martin Heimlicher founded Enclustra in 2004 and began offering FPGA design services from an office in Technopark Zurich. Until 2011 it was a pure design house; that year it launched its first FPGA module, and modules have driven most of its growth since. Its design centre still covers the full range of FPGA work, from high-speed hardware and HDL firmware to embedded software.

2. Xylon

Founded: 1995 · Headquarters: Zagreb, Croatia · Focus: FPGA IP cores, video and vision designs, automotive data logging

Xylon started in 1995 by designing industrial embedded systems on Xilinx FPGAs, when the FPGA IP market was still in its infancy. In 2000 it launched its logicBRICKS IP library, and in 2004 an FPGA graphics processor it designed went into more than 500,000 infotainment units for a European carmaker. It now has offices in Germany and Japan and is a Premier Member of the AMD Adaptive Computing Partner Program.

3. Yalantis

Founded: 2008 · Headquarters: Warsaw, Poland · Focus: FPGA design within full-cycle connected products, including vision and edge AI

Yalantis was founded in 2008 in Dnipro, Ukraine, and grew from mobile software into connected hardware and software, with its headquarters now in Warsaw. Its FPGA engineers work in the same team as its PCB, firmware, and cloud developers. In one public project, it built an FPGA-based vision system for a steel manufacturer that detects missing protective equipment and unsafe entries into hazardous zones, with alerts in under 50 milliseconds instead of about 2 seconds through the cloud. The monitored zones went on to record zero accidents.

4. Trenz Electronic

Founded: 1992 · Headquarters: Hüllhorst, Germany · Focus: FPGA and SoC modules, electronic design and manufacturing services

Thorsten Trenz set up an engineering office in 1992, and it became Trenz Electronic GmbH in 2002. The company now employs more than 100 people and develops, manufactures, and tests all its modules in Germany. Beyond its catalogue of FPGA and SoC modules for AMD and Altera devices, it designs custom boards and turnkey systems around them.

5. ByteSnap Design

Founded: 2008 · Headquarters: Birmingham, United Kingdom · Focus: FPGA development, PCB design, embedded Linux and firmware

Graeme Wintle and Dunstan Power founded ByteSnap in 2008, after the company they both worked for closed its European operations. The consultancy was named Consultancy of the Year at the 2013 British Engineering Excellence Awards. In 2020 it launched a separate business developing smart chargers for electric vehicles, while continuing its design consultancy work.

6. Missing Link Electronics

Founded: 2010 · Headquarters: San Jose, California, with R&D in Neu-Ulm and Berlin, Germany · Focus: high-speed FPGA networking, hardware acceleration, design services

Missing Link Electronics was founded in 2010 by a group of business experts and technologists and remains employee owned. Its R&D teams in Neu-Ulm and Berlin specialize in FPGA-based network stacks and hardware acceleration, including 100 Gb Ethernet. It pairs ready-made FPGA IP with project-specific design services.

How to choose an FPGA design partner

Start by mapping where the FPGA sits in your product and what surrounds it. An FPGA rarely ships alone: it needs a board, firmware, drivers, and a path to production, and the stages of hardware product development decide which skills you need and when.

The six firms above suggest three broad options:

Module-first firms such as Enclustra and Trenz Electronic suit teams that want proven FPGA hardware and only need a custom layer on top.

such as Enclustra and Trenz Electronic suit teams that want proven FPGA hardware and only need a custom layer on top. IP-first firms such as Xylon and Missing Link Electronics suit projects built around a demanding function, like video processing or high-speed networking, where proven IP saves months.

such as Xylon and Missing Link Electronics suit projects built around a demanding function, like video processing or high-speed networking, where proven IP saves months. Full-cycle firms such as Yalantis and ByteSnap Design suit products where the FPGA is one part of a connected device that also needs PCB design, firmware, and software.

Whichever route you take, ask each candidate for examples of designs that reached volume production, not just prototypes. That is where the difference between a capable FPGA team and an experienced one shows.

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