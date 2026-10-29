The police investigation into a TikTok livestream in which a child with Down syndrome was encouraged to perform indecent acts has been completed, with the case file now before the attorney-general’s office to determine whether criminal charges should be brought.

According to Reporter, police sources confirmed that the cybercrime unit had concluded its investigation and forwarded the evidence to the Law Office for examination.

The attorney-general will decide whether the evidence establishes criminal offences and, if so, whether to instruct the prosecution of those involved. Alternatively, the case could be closed if insufficient evidence is found, or returned to police for further investigation or clarification.

The incident sparked widespread outrage in July, although the video had reportedly been posted approximately two months earlier. It showed TikTok users allegedly encouraging a child with Down syndrome to expose himself during a livestream.

As previously reported by the Cyprus Mail, three people were arrested on July 23 in connection with the incident, but all were subsequently released.

Two women were brought before the Nicosia district court, which rejected a police request to remand them in custody. A third suspect, arrested later that day, was released following questioning.

The case had prompted criticism of the police response, particularly after disability organisations questioned why those allegedly involved had not been identified sooner.

In July, the Cyprus Confederation of Organisations of the Disabled (Kysoa) accused the authorities of failing to act promptly, with its president, Themis Anthopoulou, questioning how members of the public could identify those involved when police had reportedly been unable to do so for weeks.

Kysoa also condemned the public humiliation of the child, describing the incident as abuse, and urged social media users to stop circulating the footage to prevent further violations of the child’s dignity and privacy.