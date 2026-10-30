Air conditioners are expected to be operational in a significantly larger number of schools by April and May next year, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on Friday.

Speaking after presenting the education ministry’s annual budget to the House finance committee, Michaelidou said instructions had been issued to accelerate inspections during the winter months so that more units could be used for when temperatures rise.

“Already in several districts, the project has progressed significantly. All high schools have reached 100 per cent coverage, while a very high percentage of middle schools and a significant number of primary schools have also been equipped,” she said.

Michaelidou said the ministry expected a substantial increase in the number of operational units next year and would soon publish figures covering schools across Cyprus.

She acknowledged that the project had encountered technical and practical difficulties, but said work was continuing to address them.

The comments come amid concerns over the pace and safety of installations, for the audit office recently identified incomplete works and potentially unsafe electrical connections during inspections at five schools.

The president of the Nicosia school board, Nikos Megalemos, subsequently described safety concerns as exaggerated, while confirming that temporary connections used during the Pancyprian examinations would be disconnected.

The project, launched in 2023, has faced delays, with completion initially expected by the end of this year but now projected to extend into 2028.

Figures released by the education ministry show progress varies by district, with Famagusta leading at 65 per cent of primary schools fully equipped, while Paphos and Nicosia trail at 16 per cent and 24 per cent respectively.