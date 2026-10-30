A compensation proposal for professional fishermen in Zygi, who have faced restrictions on access to fishing grounds, is in the final stages of assessment and is expected to be presented shortly, Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis said on Friday.

Senekis was speaking during a visit to Zygi alongside European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kadis, where the two met local fishermen at the community council offices to discuss the challenges facing the sector.

The minister said small-scale coastal fishing was vital to the local economy and the preservation of a longstanding tradition, but fishermen were facing mounting operating costs and increasingly restricted access to fishing grounds.

“This is why we have prepared a compensation proposal for fishermen in the Zygi area. It is in the final stages of assessment and we will present it in the very near future and move forward to provide meaningful support to professional fishermen, small-scale coastal fishing and its sustainability,” Senekis said.

Kadis said access to fishing grounds had become a major concern, particularly as maritime developments, including the nearby energy centre, had reduced the areas available to local fishermen.

He noted that similar problems were being experienced across Europe and that the European Commission was revising the directive on maritime spatial planning, placing particular emphasis on safeguarding access to fishing grounds, especially for small-scale fishermen.

The commissioner also addressed rising energy costs, saying the Commission had activated a crisis mechanism under the relevant European fund, allowing member states to provide financial support to the fishing sector.

Cyprus was among the countries that had taken advantage of the provision to support fishermen facing higher energy costs, he said.

Kadis added that the Commission was considering extending the measure into 2027, as the existing provision covered 2026.

Giannos Stylianou, president of Zygi’s professional fishermen, welcomed the visit and said discussions had focused on restrictions affecting maritime space, energy costs and fuel prices.

“They showed us complete understanding. We are very satisfied and I believe they will stand by us and help us address this major and serious problem, particularly affecting our area,” Stylianou said.