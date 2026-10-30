Cyprus operations generate €356 million for Eurobank

Eurobank reported adjusted net profits of €1.21 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 14.3 per cent year-on-year, with its operations outside Greece contributing almost half of the group’s earnings, despite a decline in profits from Cyprus.

The Greek banking group’s reported net profit rose by 12.4 per cent to €1.16bn, while earnings per share reached €0.31 and its return on tangible book value stood at 16.9 per cent.

Its non-Greek operations generated adjusted net profits of €555 million, accounting for 45.9 per cent of the group’s total, with Cyprus contributing €356 million and Bulgaria €182 million.

However, adjusted net profit in Cyprus fell by 3.9 per cent year-on-year, while the Bulgarian operation recorded an increase of 9.2 per cent.

Eurobank chief executive officer Fokion Karavias said the results had been achieved against an international backdrop of energy and inflationary pressures, alongside growing concerns over government deficits and debt.

“As Europe faces a severe energy and inflationary crisis with far-reaching political and social consequences, markets have brought concerns over fiscal deficits and rising public debt into focus,” he stated.

“Greece and Cyprus stand out in this environment, with strong primary balances of 3.3 per cent and 4.0 per cent of GDP, respectively, and rapidly declining debt levels,” Karavias added.

The bank’s loan portfolio expanded organically by €3.80bn, or 10.5 per cent, during the first nine months of the year, while customer deposits increased by €4.70bn, or 10.6 per cent, reaching €87.20bn at the end of September.

Managed funds also grew by 22.3 per cent year-on-year to €11.40bn, while private banking client assets and liabilities increased by 13.2 per cent to €15.90bn.

“Greece’s debt-to-GDP ratio is falling faster than any EU country, while Cyprus’s debt-to-GDP is down to 50 per cent. Bulgaria also benefits from a low public debt-to-GDP ratio of 33 per cent, while the euro adoption and the return of political stability further strengthen the country’s macroeconomic outlook,” Karavias said.

He said the group had continued to deliver organic growth, with its loan book expanding by 10.5 per cent annually and deposits increasing by 10.6 per cent year-on-year.

“As a result of the strong performance, the return on Tangible Book Value reached 17 per cent, with a pronounced contribution from our regional activities of nearly half of profit,” he added.

Karavias said the nine-month performance demonstrated the group’s ability to sustain organic growth and gave it confidence in meeting or exceeding its full-year targets.

“The 9M26 performance demonstrates our consistent ability to deliver organic growth and gives us confidence in meeting or exceeding our full-year targets,” he mentioned.

“The acquisition completion of Eurolife provides an additional growth engine, particularly in insurance and asset management,” he added.

The completion of the Eurolife FFH acquisition is expected to strengthen Eurobank’s insurance presence and diversification, while providing further opportunities in insurance and asset management.

The bank will distribute an interim dividend of €0.0599 per share on November 26, 2026, which Karavias said reflected its strong performance and prudent capital management.

Eurobank’s net interest income increased by 8.7 per cent to €2.07bn during the first nine months, while income from fees and commissions rose by 13 per cent to €630m.

The increase in fee income was mainly driven by higher revenues from lending, wealth management and insurance operations, and represented 76 basis points of total assets.

In the third quarter alone, net interest income rose by 5 per cent compared with the previous quarter, reaching €719m.

The bank attributed this to an increase in interest-earning assets and higher European Central Bank interest rates, with the average deposit facility rate standing at 2.29 per cent in the third quarter, compared with 2.04 per cent in the second quarter.

Core income grew by 9.7 per cent to €2.70bn, while total operating income increased by 10.8 per cent to €2.78bn.

Operating expenses rose by 6.9 per cent to €995m, but the cost-to-income ratio improved to 35.8 per cent from 37.1 per cent in the corresponding period of 2025.

Core pre-provision income increased by 11.4 per cent to €1.70bn, while overall pre-provision income rose by 13.1 per cent to €1.78bn.

Loan loss provisions declined by 5.5 per cent year-on-year to €224m, equivalent to 53 basis points of average net loans, while core operating profit before tax increased by 14.4 per cent to €1.48bn.

At the end of September, the group’s non-performing exposure ratio stood at 2.4 per cent, while provisions covered 81.9 per cent of non-performing exposures.

Total capital adequacy and Common Equity Tier 1 ratios stood at 20.4 per cent and 15.5 per cent, respectively, while tangible book value per share reached €2.65, representing an annual increase of 7.7 per cent.

The group’s total assets amounted to €114.20bn at the end of September, including €66.90bn in Greece, €29.40bn in Cyprus and €14.80bn in Bulgaria.

Gross loans totalled €59.10bn, comprising €38.60bn in Greece, €9.30bn in Cyprus and €10.10bn in Bulgaria.

Across the group, business loans amounted to €37.10bn, mortgages to €13.10bn and consumer loans to €5.30bn.

Deposits were distributed across Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria at €48.50bn, €24.30bn and €11.70bn, respectively.

The loans-to-deposits ratio stood at 66.4 per cent, while the liquidity coverage ratio reached 174.4 per cent.

Despite the strong results, credit rating agency Morningstar DBRS has highlighted a potential deterioration in asset quality in the final quarter of the year.

The agency warned that loans affected by legislation concerning the conversion of Swiss franc-denominated loans could be reclassified as unlikely to pay during the fourth quarter.

Such a development could add around 40 basis points to Eurobank’s non-performing loan ratio and reduce its coverage ratio by 10 percentage points.