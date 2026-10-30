The Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) in Cyprus will hold an online information session on November 19, 2026, to present funding opportunities available to businesses and organisations under the European Innovation Council’s (EIC) 2027 work programme.

The event, announced by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), which coordinates EEN activities in Cyprus, will explain the main funding instruments available under the programme and outline the most important changes and new developments planned for 2027.

The session is aimed at businesses and organisations seeking European funding to support innovation, develop new technologies and scale up their operations.

Participants will receive information on the EIC Pathfinder, EIC Transition and EIC Accelerator programmes, as well as the Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP) Scale Up initiative.

These instruments support different stages of innovation, from early-stage research and the development of technologies towards commercialisation to the growth of businesses seeking to expand their operations.

The event will also feature EEN2EIC, which will present its activities, services and tools designed to help innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups access EIC funding opportunities.

The special session will also explain how EEN2EIC supports businesses in improving their investment readiness, helping them prepare to attract funding and pursue opportunities under the European innovation funding framework.

Interested businesses and organisations can register through the event’s registration link provided by the organisers.