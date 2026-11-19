Cypriot director Myrsini Aristidou’s film Hold Onto Me has won three awards at the 67th Thessaloniki International Film Festival, as it continues its campaign for the 99th Academy Awards.

Maria Petrova won the Best Actress Award, while Alex Weston received the ERT Original Music Award. The film also won the Finos Film Award.

The jury praised the film’s humanity, narrative restraint and directorial maturity, saying Aristidou’s direction had “the rare mastery of trusting the story and the people who inhabit it”.

The awards follow the film’s Greek premiere at the festival, where both screenings sold out.

“To see Hold Onto Me receive recognitions is deeply meaningful. Behind this film are years of hard work, persistence and a belief in the story that carried me through moments of real uncertainty,” Aristidou said.

“My hope is that it opens the door for more people to discover the film and find something of themselves in it,” she added.

Hold Onto Me is Cyprus’ official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

Following initial screenings in New York and Los Angeles, the film’s Oscar campaign continues with screenings in Los Angeles, London and Copenhagen.

The campaign has received financial support from the Deputy Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Invest Cyprus, Cytavision and Limassol municipality.

The support is intended to fund international promotional activities and raise the profile of Cypriot cinema abroad.