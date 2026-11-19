Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has launched a global campaign showing how families can earn and spend miles on everything from a morning coffee in Dubai to a football match or their next holiday.

The campaign, called “Miles More Rewarding”, was unveiled in Dubai on November 11 and announced in Cyprus on November 19. It highlights the travel and everyday rewards available to the programme’s more than 40 million members worldwide, from gym visits and shopping to hotel stays and live entertainment.

In the United Arab Emirates, for example, members can use the Skywards Everyday app to earn miles at more than 500 partner businesses, including noon Food, Costa Coffee, CÉ LA VI and Laundry Heap. They can register up to five payment cards in the app and earn miles automatically on eligible purchases, from coffee and meals to laundry and wellness services.

At the Dubai Mall, members can also earn miles when they shop or dine at more than 1,300 outlets. To do so, they need to download the mall’s app, link their Emirates Skywards account and scan receipts for purchases of more than AED 100.

Online, meanwhile, the Skywards Miles Mall lets members earn and spend miles with thousands of brands across the US, the United Kingdom, the UAE, India and Australia. Among them are Amazon in the UAE, Apple in the UK and Nike. Members sign in with their Emirates Skywards account before shopping.

For those using Emirates Skywards co-branded credit cards, everyday spending can also earn miles, with additional earning opportunities on Emirates and flydubai flights and extras. Emirates said members can double their miles when shopping with Skywards partners and triple them with Skywards Everyday partners at the Dubai Mall. Selected cards also grant membership status from day one, giving holders earlier access to higher-tier benefits.

When it comes to spending those miles, Skywards Exclusives offers concerts, comedy shows and sporting events. Rewards start at 5,000 miles, with options including live shows at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, the Australian Open, Wimbledon, European football and NBA games in the US.

The airline also emphasised experiences it arranges exclusively for members, such as a behind-the-scenes tour of the Dilmah tea plantation in Sri Lanka and a trip to France’s Champagne region with Moët Hennessy.

Miles can also go towards hotel stays. Members can earn them on bookings or redeem them for complimentary or discounted stays through Emirates Skywards Hotels and partners including Marriott Bonvoy and IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Under the Marriott Bonvoy partnership, eligible members can earn both Skywards Miles and Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible Emirates flights and stays at participating hotels. They can also convert miles into points and points into miles if they need to top up either balance for a reward.

For flights, members who are short of the miles needed for a reward ticket can use Cash + Miles to reduce the amount they pay in cash on Emirates and flydubai. They can also redeem miles for Emirates seat upgrades, subject to availability.

The airline advises asking at the airport check-in desk, as upgrades can become available right up to departure and even on board.

Members can also earn miles on flights to 1,400 destinations across the Emirates, flydubai and partner networks. Those partners include Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air Mauritius, Azul, Bangkok Airways, Condor, Copa Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, GOL, Japan Airlines, Jetstar, Korean Air, Malaysia Airlines, Olympic Air, Qantas, South African Airways, TAP Air Portugal and United Airlines.

At Dubai International, meanwhile, Skywards Gold members get complimentary access to Emirates’ Business Class lounges, while Platinum members can also use its First Class lounges. Those benefits apply even when members fly in Economy Class. Depending on the lounge, facilities include dining, champagne bars, spa treatments and private sleeping areas.

For families travelling together, the programme allows members to pool their miles and redeem them for flights, upgrades and shared travel experiences. Children can earn miles in their own accounts through Skywards Skysurfers, with their miles remaining valid until they turn 21.

Members can also give miles to someone who wants to book a Classic Reward flight or upgrade a seat. Gifting costs $30 per 1,000 miles, and members can also transfer miles from their existing balance.

Active members can receive a special offer during their birthday month, alongside offers throughout the year. These range from bonus miles on flights and online shopping to offers through Skywards Exclusives and the Emirates Official Store.

Separately, members can pay to double, triple or quadruple miles recently earned on flights and through transactions with participating partners. Emirates charges $20 per 1,000 miles that members choose to multiply, up to 50,000 miles a year.

The airline said “further changes would give members more flexibility, more choice in how they use their rewards and more ways for families to earn and spend miles.”

In Cyprus, Emirates says “it has served more than 2.1 million passengers in the 32 years since it entered the market in 1994.”

The airline offers films and programmes on more than 6,500 channels through its award-winning ice entertainment system, alongside personalised service from its international crew.

Emirates began flying with two aircraft in 1985 and describes itself as the world’s largest international airline.