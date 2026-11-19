ERB Asfalistiki, the largest general insurance company in Cyprus and a member of EUROBANK Group, the country’s leading bancassurance group, has a long-standing commitment to investing in initiatives that promote prevention, safety, responsibility and continuous improvement.

As part of that commitment and its long-standing cooperation with the department of labour inspection of the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance and the Cyprus Safety and Health Association (CySHA), ERB Asfalistiki organised its final lecture for 2026, entitled ‘Occupational Health Surveillance’.

Specifically, the aim was to highlight the importance of prevention and systematic monitoring of employees’ health as fundamental pillars in ensuring a healthy and safe working environment.

The event took place on November 11, 2026, at ERB Asfalistiki head offices in Nicosia.

During the lecture, Athanasios Athanasiou, First Medical Officer and Occupational Health Consultant at the department of labour inspection, presented the regulatory framework governing occupational health surveillance in Cyprus, with particular reference to the New Regulations.

For his part, Efthymios Thanassias, Occupational Physician, focused on the practical implementation of occupational health surveillance, highlighting how it is applied in the workplace and the benefits it delivers.

Following the speeches, a discussion and exchange of views with the audience took place. During that exchange, emphasis was placed on the importance of early identification and prevention of occupational risks, alongside the pivotal role of health surveillance in fostering a comprehensive culture of health and safety in the workplace.

More broadly, through initiatives that promote awareness, prevention, and education, ERB Asfalistiki seeks to generate value for its policyholders and the broader community.