Trees were cut down in Mazotos on Thursday to make way for a road to a planned mobile desalination unit, with protesters saying they had been warned they would be arrested if they obstructed the work.

Eleni Haili, representative of the initiative group for the ‘Rescue of the Mazotos Coast’, returned to the site a day after having detained by police.

She described the felling as a “plunder of nature”, and renewed her appeal to President Nikos Christodoulides to intervene, arguing that alternative solutions had not been considered.

Mazotos mayor Giorgos Demetriou said he was unaware if the work would indeed go ahead on Wednesday, with the community council expected to receive the state’s proposals for compensatory measures in writing by tomorrow, in return for hosting the unit.

The felling follows days of protest, for residents have been camped overnight, demanding the resignation of their mukhtar.

On Tuesday they threatened to “lie in front of the bulldozers” should work begin.

The project is set to produce 40,000 cubic metres of water a day.

Haili has said it would be unthinkable to ruin the coastline when “Larnaca already has three desalination units”, which she believes “could be expanded”.

Earlier this month a local initiative rejected the proposed compensation, arguing that it did not address the environmental consequences.

Akel on Wednesday questioned whether alternative locations had been properly examined and called for a full assessment of the impact on the area’s marine and coastal ecosystems.

It acknowledged that Cyprus needs more desalination capacity, but said projects of this kind required planning, renewable energy and environmental safeguards.

“The need for water should not serve as an alibi for detours, inadequate information, or decisions without a comprehensive assessment,” the party said.

The Mazotos community council separately rejected claims that its leader had acted alone or with the backing of only one council member.

In a statement it said such reports “do not correspond to reality” and that all decisions, meetings and contacts on the project had been approved by majority vote.

The council described the reports as “untrue” and said it would not allow “misleading impressions” to be created against its institutions.