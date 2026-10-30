Cyprus showcased 28 local food and drink businesses at the international SIAL Paris exhibition in France from October 17 to 21, 2026, using two national pavilions covering a combined area of approximately 356 square metres to promote domestic products and explore new export opportunities.

The event, held at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre, is considered one of the leading international trade fairs for the food and beverage industry and is organised every two years by Comexposium.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, this year’s exhibition brought together 8,000 exhibitors from 130 countries and approximately 295,000 professional visitors, offering opportunities to explore emerging industry trends, discover innovations and develop commercial partnerships.

A major focus of Cyprus’ presence was halloumi, with 13 companies taking part in the dairy products pavilion in Hall 7.

The cheese received dedicated promotion through special signage featuring the Halloumi® name and Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) mark, while an entire side of the Hall 7 entrance was devoted to the Cypriot product.

Visitors were also able to use an interactive touchscreen entitled “Discover halloumi”, which provided information about the cheese and Cyprus’ dairies, highlighting its connection with domestic production.

The second national pavilion, located in Hall 2, hosted the remaining 15 participating businesses, which presented a wide variety of products from the island’s food industry.

These included olive oil, olives, honey, bulgur wheat, fruit juices, nuts, dried fruit, herbal beverages and coffee, alongside frozen foods and vegan products.

An interactive display at the pavilion provided information about the participating companies and their products, while also featuring a quiz designed to give visitors a more engaging and direct introduction to Cyprus’ food production.

“The country’s participation this year highlighted the potential and diversity of the domestic food industry, promoting both products with a strong identity and recognition, such as halloumi, and a wide range of other Cypriot products,” the ministry said.

“It also confirmed the importance of an organised presence at leading international exhibitions as a means of strengthening international outreach, promoting Cypriot production and exploring new business opportunities in international markets,” it added.

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry said it would continue supporting the promotion of Cypriot products abroad, helping strengthen the international presence of domestic businesses and create opportunities for further export growth.