President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday pledged further investment in higher education, research and innovation as he attended the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Cyprus University of Technology’s (Tepak) new school of marine sciences in Larnaca.

Speaking at the ceremony, Christodoulides welcomed the completion of the financial, institutional and legislative procedures necessary for the project to proceed.

“The planning has progressed and today we are here for the groundbreaking of the project,” he said.

The president described the new school as an “important development for both Larnaca and higher education in Cyprus,” stressing that “it formed part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen research and innovation and forge closer links between universities, society and the economy.”

He praised Tepak for its pioneering role in this regard.

Christodoulides recalled that the government had decided to proceed with the project in March 2025, noting that Larnaca’s history and identity were closely linked to the sea.

“And I believe it has special symbolism in the fact that it acquires such a university school that will focus precisely on marine sciences, technology and sustainable development,” he said.

The president also highlighted the growing need for specialised personnel to help protect Cyprus’ marine environment and address challenges such as climate change.

“The presence in Larnaca of the Cyprus institute for the sea and maritime affairs, as well as the possibility of cooperation with other research and production bodies, create the conditions for the development of a substantial ecosystem of knowledge and research around the sea,” he said.

Christodoulides also raised the possibility of developing student accommodation near the new school, noting that space was available in the area for the construction of student residences.

Such facilities, he said, could help meet the accommodation needs arising from the arrival of students, academics and researchers.

He added that the project could provide a boost to the local economy, encourage cooperation with businesses and other organisations, and enrich Larnaca’s social and cultural life.

“For our part, we will continue to invest in higher education, research and innovation,” Christodoulides said.

He stressed that Cyprus’ greatest advantage was its people and that the state’s most important investment was to provide them with the knowledge, skills and opportunities needed to succeed.