Elias Neocleous on AI, LegalTech and the future of law

Artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape the legal profession, with law firms increasingly exploring how emerging technologies can improve research, document analysis and other aspects of legal work without compromising professional judgement.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail for the latest issue of Cyprus 4.0, Elias Neocleous, managing partner of Elias Neocleous & Co. LLC, explained that the development of NeoLaw.ai reflects a longer-term effort to integrate technology into legal practice rather than a response to the recent AI boom.

Developed as an internal legal support environment, NeoLaw.ai is intended to assist lawyers with research, complex documentation, case preparation, preliminary risk analysis and routine administrative work.

Neocleous argued that the value of AI lies not in replacing legal expertise, but in freeing lawyers to concentrate on areas where human judgement, creativity and professional responsibility remain essential.

The discussion also examined the safeguards required when AI is used in a profession where accuracy and confidentiality are fundamental, as well as the potential for Cyprus to develop into a regional hub for technology-enabled professional services.

Looking ahead, Neocleous considered how AI could gradually change the delivery of legal services and why the future of LegalTech may ultimately involve rethinking the role of the lawyer itself.

What problem in the legal sector led you to create NeoLaw.ai, and what gap were you trying to address that existing legal tools could not adequately solve?

The origins of NeoLaw.ai predate the recent surge of interest in large language models. Its development was not a reaction to technological fashion, but a continuation of a long-standing philosophy: that the legal profession must evolve in step with the broader trajectory of human progress. Automation, in various forms, has shaped industries since the industrial revolution; artificial intelligence represents simply the next phase of that continuum.

From our perspective, the gap was not merely technological, but conceptual. Existing tools often approached legal work as a process to be accelerated, rather than a discipline to be enhanced. Our objective was different. We sought to create an environment in which our lawyers are empowered – freed from repetitive tasks, yet supported in exercising judgement, creativity and precision.

Ultimately, NeoLaw.ai was designed not as a substitute for legal expertise, but as a mechanism to elevate it, ensuring that we serve our clients with greater clarity, consistency and foresight.

For someone encountering NeoLaw.ai for the first time, how does the platform work and what can it do for lawyers or legal teams in practical terms?

NeoLaw.ai is designed as an integrated legal support environment, embedded within the daily workflow of our lawyers rather than operating as a detached tool. In practical terms, it enables in-depth legal research across multiple sources, assists in the review and analysis of complex documentation and supports case preparation through structured insights and references to relevant case law.

It can also provide preliminary risk analysis, helping legal teams to identify potential issues at an early stage and contributes to the automation of routine administrative tasks that would otherwise consume valuable time.

Importantly, its development is not static. NeoLaw.ai evolves in parallel with our firm’s broader commitment to continuous improvement. Each use case informs further refinement, ensuring that the platform becomes progressively more aligned with the realities of legal practice and the increasing demands placed upon it.

What role does artificial intelligence play within the firm, and how have you approached issues such as accuracy, reliability and the risk of AI-generated errors in a legal context?

Artificial intelligence occupies a central, but carefully defined, role within the firm. It is not viewed as an autonomous decision-maker, but as a tool that enhances the capabilities of experienced practitioners. Accuracy and reliability are therefore not secondary considerations – they are foundational. Every output generated through NeoLaw.ai is subject to review by our legal professionals, ensuring that judgement remains firmly in human hands.

We approach this as a co-existing relationship: the system supports our lawyers, while our lawyers continuously refine and train the system through informed use. This dynamic mitigates the risk of error while strengthening the overall quality of output. In a legal context, where precision is inseparable from responsibility, such safeguards are essential. The objective is not simply efficiency, but the preservation- and enhancement – of professional integrity.

LegalTech is developing rapidly internationally. Where do you believe NeoLaw.ai can differentiate itself from the growing number of AI-powered legal tools entering the market?

NeoLaw.ai distinguishes itself not by attempting to compete with every emerging LegalTech solution, but by being deliberately and precisely tailored to the realities of our own practice. It has been developed around our internal processes, structures, templates and accumulated institutional knowledge – elements that no external platform, however sophisticated, can fully replicate. In that sense, its primary advantage lies in its alignment with how we actually work, rather than how legal work is generically modelled.

Equally important is our underlying approach. We have not built NeoLaw.ai with commercialisation as the driving force, but with a practical question in mind: how can this system meaningfully enhance the quality and efficiency of our legal services? This inward focus allows for a level of refinement and adaptability that would be difficult to achieve otherwise.

Finally, the platform is hosted entirely on our internal infrastructure, ensuring the highest standards of confidentiality and data security – an essential consideration in the legal profession.

What have you learned from developing and bringing NeoLaw.ai to market so far, particularly from working with lawyers and other users who are adopting AI into their professional workflows?

What the development of NeoLaw.ai has revealed, perhaps more than anything else, is that technological progress is ultimately a human question. The success of such an initiative depends less on the sophistication of the tool itself and more on the willingness of people to engage with it. It requires a team with vision-one that does not merely tolerate change, but recognises it as a constant parameter of professional life. In that sense, we have not sought to “invent” technology, but to thoughtfully integrate it into our existing systems.

Equally instructive has been the pattern of adoption. Even within a large and forward-looking organisation, the familiar dynamics of the bell curve apply – early adopters lead, others follow more cautiously. This has reinforced the importance of structured implementation and internal dialogue.

Perhaps most importantly, the process has sharpened our understanding of what truly matters in legal practice: distinguishing enduring value from operational noise, and identifying where change is genuinely necessary.

Do you see Cyprus developing a significant LegalTech ecosystem of its own, and what would need to happen for the country to become a stronger regional hub for legal technology and innovation?

Cyprus is unlikely, at least in the near term, to develop a LegalTech ecosystem on the scale of larger jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, the United States, or key Central European markets. These are environments where the sheer volume and international reach of law firms create the natural demand that drives large-scale LegalTech innovation. By comparison, the Cypriot legal market is more focused and specialised, which inevitably shapes the direction and scale of technological development within it.

That said, the broader technology ecosystem in Cyprus is stronger than it has ever been. The entry of globally recognised innovation platforms, such as Plug and Play Tech Center, signals a meaningful shift. Combined with Cyprus’ strategic location, regulatory alignment with the European Union, and an increasingly sophisticated professional services sector, this creates a compelling foundation.

Rather than leading in LegalTech production, Cyprus is well positioned to emerge as a regional hub for technology-enabled services-where innovation is applied, refined, and integrated into high-value professional practice.

Looking beyond the current product, what opportunities do you see for AI to transform the legal profession over the next five years, and where do you expect NeoLaw.ai to fit into that transformation?

Over the next five years, artificial intelligence is likely to reshape the legal profession not through sudden disruption, but through gradual and structural refinement. The more routine aspects of legal work – research, document analysis and process management – will increasingly be absorbed by intelligent systems. This will not diminish the role of the lawyer; rather, it will reorient it towards judgement, strategy, and the exercise of professional responsibility.

The more important question, however, is not what AI can do, but how it is governed and integrated. The legal profession carries an inherent duty to uphold trust, accuracy, and accountability-principles that must remain intact as technology advances.

Within this transformation, NeoLaw.ai will continue to evolve as an internal framework that supports our lawyers in meeting these obligations. Its role is not to redefine the profession, but to ensure that we adapt to change without compromising its core values.

What makes you believe the future of LegalTech is not simply about automating existing legal processes, but about fundamentally rethinking how legal services are delivered?

The future of LegalTech cannot be confined to the automation of existing processes, because the legal profession itself is not merely procedural. At its core lies the role of the lawyer as a trusted advisor – someone who navigates complexity not only through technical knowledge, but through relationships built on trust, continuity and understanding. These relationships are not incidental; they are the foundation upon which effective legal counsel is delivered.

In parallel, lawyers often play a quiet but essential role in shaping legislative and regulatory frameworks. Through sustained engagement with institutions, policymakers and market participants, they contribute to the refinement of laws in a way that reflects practical realities. This is a function that cannot be automated – it requires judgement, dialogue and credibility developed over time.

Technology, therefore, must be understood as an enabler. By relieving lawyers of routine burdens, it allows them to invest more meaningfully in these higher-order functions: advising with clarity, fostering trust, and contributing to the evolution of the legal and regulatory environment itself.

Website: https://neo.law

LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/elias-neocleous-&-co-llc?originalSubdomain=cy