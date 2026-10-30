Finance Minister Makis Keravnos on Friday praised outgoing European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde’s leadership, expressing appreciation for her contribution to monetary stability and economic resilience in the euro area, including Cyprus, following her announcement of an early departure.

Keravnos said Lagarde had led the ECB through a period of significant economic challenges, helping safeguard monetary stability and strengthen the resilience of the euro area.

“I thank her for her valuable contribution to Europe and Cyprus and wish her every success in her future endeavours,” Keravnos said.

The finance minister also expressed his sincere appreciation for Lagarde’s work at the helm of the ECB, highlighting the importance of her leadership during a period of economic uncertainty.