The health ministry on Friday launched an information campaign aimed at promoting natural childbirth and reducing premature births.

“When there is no medical indication for a cesarean section, natural childbirth is generally the appropriate choice for the mother and baby,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the share of deliveries by cesarean section stood at 61.8 per cent in 2024, while a total of 13 per cent of births were premature.

The campaign is aimed at providing information to pregnant women and their families and is set to last throughout November, including World Prematurity Day on November 17.

The ministry appealed to pregnant women to inform themselves responsibly, discussing scientific data with their doctor and midwife in drawing up their personal birth plan.

It emphasised that decisions needed to be made based on comprehensive knowledge and said the ministry aimed to reduce the rate of cesarean sections to below 60 per cent in 2026.

With regard to the role of midwives, the ministry highlighted that all pregnant women have access to free visits from a community midwife through the general health scheme (Gesy).

The ministry called on all involved stakeholders to support the campaign, pointing out that valid information, evidence-based choices and cooperation can contribute to the reduction of caesarean sections when there is no medical need, as well as to the prevention of premature births.