Paphos honoured journalist Sevgiul Uludag in an event on Thursday, for her contribution efforts to establish the fate of people who went missing in Cyprus.

Uludag’s investigative reporting, which aided in locating graves of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, was celebrated at the Paphos literary and arts centre for Cyprus Missing Persons Day.

Uludag, who died in June at the age of 67, was remembered for promoting truth, humanity and justice across dividing lines.

The programme included a screening of a film by Panicos Chrysanthou about the journalist and an address by centre president Stelios Sofokleous.

In a career which spanned over four and a half decades, Uludag devoted herself to the cause of Cyprus’ missing, the more than 2,000 people left unaccounted for after intercommunal violence in the 1960s and the Turkish invasion in 1974.

She became the first Cypriot to be awarded the international courage in journalism award in 2008, while also winning the European citizen’s prize in 2014 and being nominated for the Nobel peace prize in 2019.