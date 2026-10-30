Parliamentary staff have expressed strong dissatisfaction over the behaviour of certain MPs, both inside parliament and through public statements and social media posts, warning that disparaging remarks are undermining their professional dignity and working relationships.

In a letter dated October 27 to House president Annita Demetriou, members of the Pasydy parliamentary employees’ branch called for a working environment based on mutual respect and institutional decorum.

The employees said they carried out their duties daily with professionalism, responsibility and discretion, providing administrative, scientific and organisational support to MPs, their parliamentary associates and the House’s various bodies.

They stressed that their primary responsibility was to ensure the smooth functioning of parliament and protect the credibility and dignity of the institution.

However, they warned that behaviour and public comments which belittle employees, undermine their work or collectively assign blame without considering their institutional role and demanding working conditions “harm both their professional and personal dignity”.

“At the same time, they create a climate of disappointment and insecurity and undermine the fundamental relationship of cooperation between MPs and parliamentary staff in the future,” the letter said.

The employees acknowledged MPs’ right to criticise, raise concerns and seek explanations about parliamentary operations, but stressed that criticism should distinguish between institutional or administrative disagreements and personal attacks on staff.

“The public expression of disagreements must not become a means of targeting, assigning sole responsibility or belittling parliamentary staff,” they said.

The union branch called for measures to prevent similar behaviour and remarks in the future.

“The smooth functioning of parliament and the effective support of parliamentary work require relationships of cooperation, trust and mutual respect between MPs and staff,” the letter concluded.