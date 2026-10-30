The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has ratified the continued suspension of trading in the shares of the Reputation Exchange Plc, keeping the company off the Emerging Companies Market until December 21, 2026, unless it resolves its outstanding obligations earlier.

The decision was confirmed at a recent meeting of the CSE Council under Article 184 of the Cyprus Stock Exchange Law, following the initial announcement on October 15, 2026.

The suspension will remain in place for a further two months, unless the company addresses the issues that led to the trading halt.

These include its failure to maintain the services of a Nominated Adviser, as well as the non-submission and non-publication of its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its half-yearly financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

The exchange said trading could resume before the deadline if the company fulfils these outstanding ongoing obligations.