Scattered clouds on Friday will yield isolated showers in the mountains from noon onwards.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest, gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will reach 25C inland and along the coast, and 12C in the highest mountains.

Friday night will be cloudy with temperatures dropping to 14C inland, 16C along the coast and 5C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over calm to slight seas.

Clouds over the weekend will bring isolated showers and possibly a short thunderstorm at noon, and Monday is expected to be generally overcast.

Temperatures will remain close to the seasonal average over the coming days.