Across Europe, entrepreneurship increasingly happens on a laptop. Online sellers, freelancers, consultants, traders and software founders can serve customers in any country, yet the legal home of their business is still a choice they must make. For many of them, that choice is a Seychelles International Business Company (IBC).

Before comparing jurisdictions, it is worth separating marketing from mechanics. A company structure is a legal tool. Whether it suits a particular business depends on how that business operates, where its owners live and which rules apply to them.

How a Seychelles IBC works

Seychelles companies are governed by the International Business Companies Act 2016 and supervised by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA). Incorporation is handled through a licensed registered agent, who also provides the company’s registered office in Seychelles.

The basic requirements are comparatively light:

a minimum of one director and one shareholder;

no requirement for a local resident director;

no statutory minimum share capital; and

registered shares only, as bearer shares are prohibited.

Directors and shareholders may be individuals or corporate entities, and may be of any nationality or residency.

Beyond holding companies: why online businesses are choosing Seychelles

Seychelles has long been used for traditional holding structures, but its profile has changed. Today it has become a popular choice for internet-based businesses. E-commerce sellers and dropshippers use Seychelles companies to contract with suppliers and sell through global online storefronts. Freelancers, developers and digital agencies use them to invoice international clients and bring their income into a single business entity. Online traders and Web3 teams use them to manage treasuries and digital assets, while shipping, import-export and intellectual property businesses use them alongside the classic holding company.

The reasons are practical. Incorporation can often be completed within a few business days, set-up and renewal costs are modest, and a single person can act as both director and shareholder. There is no minimum share capital and no requirement for local premises or staff. For a founder whose customers, suppliers and platforms are spread across many countries, a lean, remotely managed company is a natural fit. Seychelles also generally does not tax the income of an IBC that is earned outside the country, although, as outlined below, a founder’s home country may still apply its own rules.

It is not a shortcut for every model. Operating a custodial crypto exchange or wallet from Seychelles requires a regulated licence, payment platforms and marketplaces apply their own documentation checks, and sellers remain responsible for VAT in the countries where their customers live.

Transparency is part of the picture

A common misconception is that offshore companies operate without oversight. In practice, Seychelles has strengthened its framework in line with international standards. Under the Beneficial Ownership Act, the individuals who ultimately own or control a company must be identified to the registered agent, and that information is reported to a secure national database. It is not part of the public register, but it is available to authorities.

Companies must also keep proper accounting records that explain their transactions and financial position, and retain supporting documents for at least seven years.

Economic substance

Economic substance rules do not apply to every Seychelles IBC. They primarily affect companies carrying out defined “relevant activities”, such as headquarters, financing, shipping, distribution or fund management. Companies in scope must demonstrate genuine activity in Seychelles. Pure equity holding companies face lighter requirements. Founders should confirm early whether their activity falls within the rules.

What Cyprus-based founders must consider

For readers living in Cyprus, the most important point is that forming a company abroad does not remove obligations at home. Individuals who are tax resident in Cyprus are generally taxed on worldwide income, and a foreign company that is managed and controlled from Cyprus may itself be treated as having a Cyprus tax presence. Reporting and disclosure rules can also apply to owners of foreign entities.

Banking is a further practical consideration. Banks and payment providers carry out their own due diligence on ownership, activity and source of funds, and applicants should expect detailed questions regardless of where a company is registered.

For these reasons, founders are well advised to take independent tax and legal advice before incorporating, and to match the structure to genuine commercial needs.

Choosing a provider

Because incorporation must run through a licensed registered agent, the choice of provider matters. Founders should check that the agent is licensed, that fees are clearly stated, that annual renewal costs are explained and that ownership information is handled securely. An independent company formation agent can now complete the process fully online for non-residents, but speed should never replace compliance.

Conclusion

A Seychelles IBC is a practical, low-cost vehicle for e-commerce, freelance and other online businesses, but it is not a way around the rules. Understood properly, with its transparency and substance requirements, it is one of several options available to international founders. Those ready to proceed can start a Seychelles company online.

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