Fourteen people were arrested as part of nationwide police operations on Friday night.

The arrests concerned the illegal possession and transportation of a firearm, the illegal stay in the Republic, the possession of drugs, carrying a knife, causing serious bodily harm, the possession of an offensive instrument, as well as burglary of a building with the intention of theft.

During the operations, a total of 847 vehicles were inspected, with checks carried out on 1,126 drivers and passengers. The police also carried out checks on 43 premises, resulting in eight complaints.

A total of 310 complaints were filed as part of the traffic checks, 106 of which concerned exceeding the speed limit.

The police carried out 455 alcohol tests, resulting in 31 complaints.

Meanwhile, two out of four preliminary drug tests showed positive results.