Six organisations helping shape the island’s burgeoning startup ecosystem

Cyprus’ startup ecosystem is supported by a mix of venture capital funds, crowdfunding platforms, corporate investors and accelerators, each addressing different obstacles facing young businesses, from securing early funding to finding customers and expanding abroad.

Kinisis Ventures, 33East, Crowdbase, ASBIS, Galactic Beacon, and Innoport illustrate the range of approaches available, including investment in technology companies, access to international business networks and funding from a wider pool of investors.

Their roles differ, but collectively they reflect an ecosystem increasingly focused on helping companies move beyond the early development stage and build commercially viable businesses.

Kinisis Ventures: funding with an international growth focus

Kinisis Ventures was established to help early-stage businesses with links to Cyprus develop products and compete internationally, particularly in the United States.

Its first fund, Kinisis Venture Fund I, was described as Cyprus’ first regulated venture capital fund focused on locally registered startups with international growth potential.

The firm’s second fund, KV Fund II, is actively investing in pre-seed and seed-stage businesses, with typical investments of €300,000 to €500,000.

Beyond capital, Kinisis offers strategic guidance, business connections and support with commercial expansion, drawing on its presence in Cyprus and the United States.

Its portfolio spans areas including three-dimensional technology, biomaterials, sensors and robotics, with its investment in Cyprus-based automation company Autonomics illustrating its focus on technology with commercial applications.

33East: early-stage investment and acceleration

33East is a Cyprus-focused venture capital firm established to address a shortage of private investment for young companies.

Its inaugural fund completed a second closing in January 2026, reaching €35 million, according to the firm’s published update.

The fund backs pre-seed and seed-stage companies with a connection to Cyprus, providing funding alongside practical support with hiring, product development, strategy, branding and subsequent fundraising.

Its investment approach is sector-agnostic, with a preference for businesses built around technology and capable of expanding into international markets.

An additional acceleration component is intended to support entrepreneurs at an earlier stage, when they may need funding to develop and test an initial business concept before seeking a larger investment.

The fund has also backed Cyprus-founded businesses pursuing international expansion, including Piney, which is seeking to grow in the United States.

Crowdbase: opening investment to a wider community

Crowdbase offers a different route to funding by connecting businesses seeking capital with investors through an online crowdfunding platform.

The company received authorisation from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and subsequently obtained a European crowdfunding licence, allowing it to serve a wider pool of investors and businesses.

Its campaigns have covered startups and property projects, demonstrating how crowdfunding can provide an alternative to relying exclusively on venture capital funds or traditional bank finance.

Early campaigns included easyBoat, which raised €469,718 from 141 investors, and Snap, which secured €212,061 from 44 investors.

Crowdbase also says its team invests alongside the community in each campaign, giving it a direct financial interest in the projects it supports.

The model can help smaller businesses reach investors who might otherwise struggle to access early-stage investment opportunities, although crowdfunding carries risks and investors may lose some or all of their capital.

ASBIS: corporate investment and accelerator support

Technology distributor and solutions provider ASBIS contributes through both direct investment in innovative companies and practical support for startups.

Its corporate investment portfolio includes businesses working in areas such as medical diagnostics, robotics, smart devices, environmental technology and artificial intelligence.

This provides a route for technology companies to benefit from an established business with international distribution capabilities and experience bringing products to market.

In April 2026, ASBIS announced that it had become a founding corporate partner of Plug and Play Cyprus, joining Tototheo Global, Mastercard and ECOMMBX in an initiative launched with the Cyprus government to help promising local startups grow and expand into international markets.

The programme was designed to combine acceleration support with access to business networks and market expertise, focusing on sectors including financial technology, regulatory technology, gaming, shipping and energy.

ASBIS’ contribution therefore extends beyond providing funding, connecting emerging companies with potential commercial applications and international markets.

Galactic Beacon: investment linked to maritime and industrial expertise

Galactic Beacon Ventures is the venture capital arm of Cyprus-headquartered Columbia Group, drawing on its parent company’s experience and connections across maritime services and other industries.

The venture aims to help turn new ideas into viable businesses, offering support from the initial assessment of a concept through financial planning, investment and strategic guidance as a company grows.

Its stated areas of interest include maritime, logistics, energy and leisure, sectors where access to established businesses and industry expertise can be particularly valuable for young technology companies.

The link to Columbia Group gives the investment arm access to an existing network of clients, partners and industry contacts, potentially helping portfolio businesses test products, develop partnerships and reach customers.

Its approach illustrates how established companies can use venture investment to support innovation relevant to their own industries while helping entrepreneurs develop commercially sustainable businesses.

Innoport: bringing investment into shipping and logistics

Innoport is the venture capital arm of the Schulte Group, an international maritime business, and invests in early-stage companies developing technology for shipping, logistics and related industries.

It combines funding with specialist knowledge of maritime operations, helping founders refine business models, develop growth strategies and explore potential pilot projects or commercial partnerships.

The firm invests internationally, particularly across Europe and Asia, and seeks to connect portfolio companies with the Schulte Group’s global network.

Its portfolio includes businesses working on digital shipping applications, container trading and logistics, illustrating how venture capital can support innovation in industries where technical expertise and access to established customers are important.

With investment team members based in Cyprus, Innoport also provides a local connection to international maritime technology investment, although its focus is global rather than exclusively on Cypriot startups.