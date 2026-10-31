A 43-year-old man was on Friday arrested in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of a 61-year-old woman in Limassol.

The man was arrested on a court warrant on suspicion of premeditated murder and kidnapping with intent to murder. He is expected to appear before the Limassol district court for the issuance of a remand order on Saturday.

The 61-year-old woman had been reported missing by a friend on October 28, after being absent from her home since October 23.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.