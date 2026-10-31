The National Bank of Greece has updated its 2026 financial calendar, informing investors of upcoming results announcements and interim dividend dates, including the publication of its 9-month results on November 4 and payment of the interim dividend on November 20.

In an announcement following an earlier notice dated September 8, 2026, the bank published its revised schedule of financial and shareholder events, covering the remainder of the year as well as dates that have already passed.

The bank announced its full-year 2025 financial results on February 27, followed by the publication of its 2025 annual financial report on March 2.

Its annual general meeting of shareholders took place on April 30, while its first-quarter 2026 financial results were announced on May 8.

The bank’s calendar also included a June dividend payment linked to its 2025 financial year, with June 10 set as the ex-dividend date, June 11 as the date for determining eligible beneficiaries and June 15 as the payment date.

The bank subsequently announced its first-half 2026 financial results on July 30.

The next scheduled event is the announcement of the bank’s 9-month financial results on November 4, 2026.

The calendar also sets out the timetable for the bank’s interim dividend, with November 16 designated as the ex-dividend date, November 17 as the date for determining eligible beneficiaries and November 20 as the payment date.

The ex-dividend date is the first trading day on which shares are bought without the right to receive the relevant dividend, while the beneficiary assessment date determines which shareholders qualify for payment.

Finally, the National Bank of Greece said it reserves the right to change the announced dates, provided the investment community is notified in good time.