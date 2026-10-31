Working at height remains the most frequent cause of workplace accidents in Cyprus, the Labour Inspection Department has warned, following a serious incident at a factory in Larnaca that left a 31-year-old worker critically injured.

Deputy director of the Labour Inspection Department Tasoula Kyprianidou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that safety precautions are frequently overlooked during smaller-scale jobs, even though the same protective measures are necessary regardless of the size or duration of the work.

The latest accident happened on Thursday afternoon, when three people were carrying out improvement works involving the installation of metal sheets on a shelter at a height of six metres.

The 31-year-old was critically injured in the incident, the precise circumstances of which remain under investigation.

Kyprianidou said investigators were examining whether any shortcomings in workplace safety measures had contributed to the accident.

She stressed that even relatively minor tasks must be accompanied by all necessary precautions, including the use of safety harnesses and protective structures to prevent falls.

Inspectors from the Labour Inspection Department responded immediately after the incident to examine the scene and prevent it from being disturbed before evidence could be collected.

Their initial work involved documenting the conditions at the site and gathering accounts from people who had been present, Kyprianidou said.

She also highlighted the department’s limited inspection resources, explaining that it currently employs 23 inspectors covering all districts.

These inspectors carry out an average of approximately 5,000 inspections annually.

To date, the department has conducted inspections at 47,000 of the country’s approximately 130,000 workplaces and other premises eligible for inspection.

Asked whether more inspectors were needed, Kyprianidou said the need to strengthen the department had already been recognised, with the approval process for 15 additional positions having moved forward.

She added that inspections were only one aspect of the department’s work, with raising awareness and developing a stronger culture of workplace safety also central to its responsibilities.

The warning comes amid a series of serious workplace accidents recorded in Cyprus in recent weeks.

Since mid-September 2026, three serious workplace accidents have been reported, one of which proved fatal.

The other two resulted in four people being seriously injured and requiring hospital treatment.

Alongside the investigation into Thursday’s accident in Larnaca, authorities are also investigating an incident in Strovolos on October 9, which left three workers injured.

Despite these incidents, Kyprianidou pointed to a positive longer-term trend in workplace safety.

According to figures available to the Labour Inspection Department, the accident rate involving workers absent for more than three days has declined over the past decade.

Nevertheless, the latest incidents underline the continuing risks faced by workers, particularly when carrying out tasks at height and when basic protective measures are overlooked.