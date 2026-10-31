The weather will be partly cloudy on Saturday with isolated showers likely to occur in the afternoon, while storms will be possible in the higher mountains and inland.

The temperature will rise to around 25 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and to 16 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will initially blow variable at 3 Beaufort and gradually become mainly southeasterly to southwesterly, reaching up to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be slightly rough.

In the evening, the weather will be partly cloudy with a chance of light rains.

The temperature will drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, around 16 degrees on the coast and to 6 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow northwest to northeast and on the north coast southeast at around 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Sunday, the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated rains and storms expected in the afternoon, mainly inland and in the higher mountains.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy.