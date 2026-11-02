Disy leader Annita Demetriou voiced her support for Radiomarathon 2026 on Monday, as the annual charity campaign got underway.

In a post on Instagram, Demetriou said she was once again supporting the initiative and its efforts to help children in need.

“Once again, we are taking part in Radiomarathon, offering practical support to children in need,” she wrote.

“Every donation counts, every gesture matters and every contribution can prove truly valuable.”

She added that “the small acts of solidarity we make today can help shape a society with more opportunities, equality and compassion tomorrow”.

Dipa also reaffirmed its support for the initiative, with party president Marios Garoyian, accompanied by vice-president Antigoni Papadopoulou and head of the party’s women’s wing Konstantina Konstantinou, visited Radiomarathon’s central collection point on Stavrou avenue in Nicosia, where they handed over the party’s contribution.

In a statement, Dipa said the annual initiative served as a reminder that behind every effort were individuals and families in need of care and practical support.

“Solidarity gains value when it is translated into action,” the party said, stressing that dignity, equality and inclusion should be everyday priorities.

However, Alma expressed strong opposition to the philosophy behind Radiomarathon. “The dignity of people with disabilities is not an object of charity or publicity exploitation,” the party said in a statement issued on November 2.

Disy leader Annita Demetriou

It argued that disability should not be presented as a spectacle or used to evoke emotional reactions.

“People with disabilities need respect, equal opportunities, autonomy, accessibility and meaningful protection of their rights,” it added.

Alma also questioned the involvement of state institutions in what it described as a private charitable fundraising campaign.

It said the participation of the president, party leaders and particularly the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) gave “institutional legitimacy to an outdated charitable approach to disability”.

The party stressed that the state should fulfil its legal and political obligations towards people with disabilities by ensuring dignity, independent living and equal participation in society.

Alma clarified that its criticism was not directed at citizens who donate money or volunteers who support the campaign.

Dipa also reaffirmed its support for the initiative

Volt referred to the positions expressed by the confederation of organisations for the disabled (Kysoa) and the Pancyprian Alliance for Disability, which have opposed approaches that portray people with disabilities through pity and charity.

“People with disabilities are not beggars. They are citizens with rights,” the party said.

Volt called for genuinely accessible public schools and universities, meaningful employment opportunities and decent wages, support for independent living, quality healthcare and care services, and universal accessibility in public spaces and services.

“Solidarity cannot be exhausted in one television campaign a year,” it said, adding that a fair society should guarantee dignity and equal participation every day.

This year’s Radiomarathon, held under the slogan “With the Power of Love”, is taking place on November 2 and 3, with 14 donation points operating across Cyprus and a nationwide fundraising drive involving volunteers, businesses and organisations.

This year’s campaign focuses on equal opportunities and inclusion for children, with donations accepted through various channels, including text messages, bank transfers and online payments.