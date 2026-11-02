Tenders for the four-lane Paphos-Polis Chrysochous road are expected to be launched in the first half of 2027 for both phases of the project, Transport Minister Evie Tsolaki announced on Monday, following a meeting in Polis with all involved parties.

The meeting discussed updated plans and the steps ahead for the promotion of the project, which has seen continuous delays over the course of decades.

Tsolaki said the expropriation of property has already moved forward and no further delays should be expected.

At the same time, planning for two more lanes is under way to avoid new delays and services are coordinating actions to send their views and proposed infrastructure to the ministry the soonest possible.

Tsolaki said efforts to construct the road began in 1990 and efforts were now being made so as not to stumble on the same problems as back then.

The minister said the project was a priority and hoped it would be completed within the set deadlines.

Meetings, she added, were being held regularly with President Nikos Christodoulides and the public works department to move the project forward without problems.

Currently, the terms of the procurement are being drafted. This, Tsolaki said, would be followed by the tender and bids. Then the bids would be examined and evaluated, which the minister said was a time-consuming procedure.

“We are trying for everything to be done properly so that we don’t have any mistakes again that would translate into delays,” she said.

Polis mayor Yiotis Papachristofi said it was this region that was mostly affected by the delays and expressed hope that the project would be promoted in the best possible way.