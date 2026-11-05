More points, more rewards, more surprises and even the chance to win your entire bill for free!

Ocean Basket is excited to introduce its brand-new app, bringing customers a whole new rewards experience packed with exclusive benefits, exciting treats and plenty of surprises!

Because now, every visit to Ocean Basket isn’t just an opportunity to enjoy your favourite seafood and sushi. It’s also an opportunity to get even more out of every dining experience!

Earn points. Get rewards. Enjoy more!

With every order, you collect OB Points, unlock exciting rewards and enjoy exclusive benefits, all conveniently available in your personal Rewards Wallet.

And, of course, when your birthday comes around, there’s a special surprise waiting just for you!

‘Burn the Bill’! And, who knows? Your meal could be on us!

The new Ocean Basket App also introduces the innovative ‘Burn the Bill’, a fun and exciting way to turn your next dining experience into an even bigger treat!

Simply play for your chance to win your entire bill, courtesy of Ocean Basket!

And for ‘starters’… just download the app!

Because every great experience deserves a delicious beginning, Ocean Basket is welcoming new app users with a special starter!

Download the new Ocean Basket App and enjoy a FREE Calamari Heads Starter with your first order, for a limited time.

The new Ocean Basket app is here!

Download it now from the App Store, Google Play or Huawei AppGallery and…

GET MORE!